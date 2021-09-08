Educators Anticipate Student Mental Health Challenges to Impact School Year Ahead, According to a New Morgan Stanley Survey

High school educators expect that mental health issues will have a large impact on student learning this school year. Four in ten (41%) U.S. high school educators anticipate that both student anxiety about returning to in-person learning and students with pre-existing emotional or behavioral challenges experiencing exacerbated conditions will have “a lot” or “tremendous impact” on the quality of students' learning, according to a new survey released today by the Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children’s Mental Health (the “Alliance”). The survey was conducted online with 552 high school educators in the U.S., which included high school teachers, counselors, social workers and administrators.

Significant findings from the survey include: