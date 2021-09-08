checkAd

Educators Anticipate Student Mental Health Challenges to Impact School Year Ahead, According to a New Morgan Stanley Survey

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 16:30  |  43   |   |   

High school educators expect that mental health issues will have a large impact on student learning this school year. Four in ten (41%) U.S. high school educators anticipate that both student anxiety about returning to in-person learning and students with pre-existing emotional or behavioral challenges experiencing exacerbated conditions will have “a lot” or “tremendous impact” on the quality of students' learning, according to a new survey released today by the Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children’s Mental Health (the “Alliance”). The survey was conducted online with 552 high school educators in the U.S., which included high school teachers, counselors, social workers and administrators.

Significant findings from the survey include:

  • Educators expect that students with pre-existing emotional or behavioral challenges returning with exacerbated conditions (41%) is the third most critical challenge to the quality of student learning this school year, after deficits in student learning (47%) and economic hardship (42%), and tied with anxiety about adjustment to in-person learning (41%).
  • Half or fewer educators report that their school or district is “very or extremely prepared” to address any of these reemergence issues, and overall, educators are more likely to feel “very or extremely prepared” to address academic preparation (50%) than to address mental health-related challenges, whether students have pre-existing conditions (42%) or not (41%).
  • Forty-one percent of educators say that the area where additional training and resources would be most helpful is in actively supporting students with emotional or behavioral challenges.

This data is the next phase of a recently launched Reemergence program, by the Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children’s Mental Health – a collaboration between Morgan Stanley, its Foundation and leading nonprofit members including the Child Mind Institute, the Jed Foundation, the Steve Fund, NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, and the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry. This multi-faceted program – which includes a national survey of U.S. teens, tip sheets, digital resources and a convening for educators – aims to provide support and resources for educators and families addressing children’s mental health issues for the 2021-2022 school year.

Disclaimer

