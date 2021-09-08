DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pelvic floor diagnostics market is estimated to total US$ 1.8 Bn in 2021, find ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market study. With a favorable demand outlook, FMI projects the pelvic floor diagnostics market to grow at a 6.2% CAGR during the assessment period.

Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent study highlights key developments in the pelvic floor diagnostics market, affecting growth across various segments including products and end-users. The study predicts the demand for uroflowmetry devices and anal manometry systems to rise at a high pace during the forecast period.

Increment in healthcare expenditure across the globe along with the rising demand for technologically advanced pelvic floor diagnostics are identified as chief factors augmenting growth of the global pelvic floor diagnostics market.

Disruptions in supply chains and lockdown restrictions had caused delayed treatment and diagnostic appointments worldwide, which hampered sales of pelvic floor diagnostic devices in 2020.

However, expedited vaccination drives and increasing research and developments in healthcare technology are anticipated to bode well for the market, which will register year-over-year growth of 7.0% in 2021.

Growing incidence of pelvic disorders among pregnant women and increasing awareness regarding the importance of early diagnosis of pelvic disorders are pressing upon the need for highly effective pelvic floor diagnostics devices.

Overall expansion of healthcare infrastructure has resulted in higher number of diagnostic imaging centers. This also is translating into impressive prospects for sales of latest technologies in ultrasound imaging systems for high-resolution imaging.

These developments, coupled with government policies favoring investment towards research and development will aid the overall market expansion.

FMI has forecast the U.S. to continue dominating the North America pelvic floor diagnostics market. Rising prevalence of pelvic disorders, coupled with rapid adoption of technological advancements in the healthcare sector will continue driving sales in the U.S.

"Besides investment in research and development, market players are expected focus on strategic collaborations to encourage awareness among consumers and offer them advanced healthcare solutions," says the FMI analyst.