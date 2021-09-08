Cars Arrive for DSG Global and Imperium Motor Company’s Montreal Electric Vehicle Show

The Montreal Electric Vehicle Show is the largest EV gathering in Canada with over 30,000 members of the media, industry professional and consumers attending. At the event Christian Dubois, President of Imperium Motors Canada, will be showcasing Skyworth’s SEV in the Imperium Motor Canada Booth #807.

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the SUV ET5, rebranded as the Sport Electric Vehicle (SEV), has arrived in Montreal in time for the Montreal Electric Vehicle show which will run from September 17 th to September 19 th .

“I am very excited to spend these 3 days of the salon in my hometown of Montreal and meet Electric Vehicles enthusiasts and journalists, as well as meeting many of the dealership applicants who have shown an interest in representing Imperium in Quebec. Canada’s largest EV market” stated Christian Dubois, President, Imperium Canada

The company will be accepting orders and deposits on Imperium Motors SEV with expected deliveries beginning in Q4 2021. Additionally, the company will begin accepting online orders on all vehicles, on or before this event.

“As the company nears completion of the homologation of all products including the SEV, EV Buses, various other Jonway and Skyworth EV products, consumers and dealers will be attracted to the quality, functionality and affordability of our product offerings. We will be showcasing our current product lineup to millions of consumers this fall and unveiling new products simultaneously. The company is now able to sell, produce and deliver over twenty models of vehicles during late Q4 2021 and early Q1 2022. We are fortunate that we will have virtually no disruption in production that many other manufacturers are currently experiencing due to the worldwide chip shortage” stated Bob Silzer, CEO, DSG Global Inc.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.