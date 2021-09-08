checkAd

RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a loan agreement with Switch Power Ontario Battery Operations Corp. ("Switch OpCo"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Switch Power Corporation ("Switch Power"), for a $2.3 million loan to finance the acquisition by Switch OpCo of a portfolio of four operational energy storage projects (1.97 MW/4.38 MWh total) (the "Operating Projects") located in Ontario. RE Royalties will receive a 5% royalty on all gross revenues received by the Operating Projects for the life of the Energy Services Agreements ("ESA"), which have initial terms of 10-12-years with options to extend.

The Operating Projects are located adjacent to commercial buildings owned by large property managers or REITs and utilize battery technologies from Tesla and Sungrow to significantly reduce their electricity costs by supplying power during periods of peak demand. Switch OpCo will receive revenue from several different sources, with the majority coming from ESAs with the building owners. Under the ESAs Switch OpCo may receive, depending on the project, between 70% and 75% of the cost savings generated by the batteries, primarily through reducing the charges under the Independent Electricity System Operator's Global Adjustment program.

The loan will have a term of 24 months and bear an interest rate of 10% per annum, compounded monthly, and payable at the end of the term.

Bernard Tan, CEO of the Company stated "This transaction offers RE Royalties an excellent opportunity to branch out into the Ontario battery storage market. Our company is proud to provide funding for the acquisition of the Operating Projects, and we are pleased to establish a relationship with Switch Power. We look forward to working with them in the future to create energy security and take climate action with the expansion of their energy storage portfolio."

Trevor White, President and CEO of Switch Power commented "This transaction is transformational for our growth into a new market and compliments our electricity as a service value proposition through energy storage, which has huge market potential. We have a growing pipeline of projects and are excited to scale the market and do so through acquiring cash flowing assets. RE Royalties non-dilutive and flexible financing has enabled us to step into this transaction and focus our capital on growth, and we're excited about the relationship."

