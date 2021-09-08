checkAd

Comcast Business Supports CORE Electric Cooperative's Goal of Delivering Low-Cost, Reliable Electricity

Comcast Colorado
Comcast Business Supports CORE Electric Cooperative's Goal of Delivering Low-Cost, Reliable Electricity

08.09.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast Business today announced that CORE Electric Cooperative - a nonprofit electric distribution cooperative that serves more than 170,000 customers along Colorado's Front Range region - has selected Comcast Business to provide two 1 Gig Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) connections for its offices, as well as a 1 Gig Ethernet Private Line (EPL) for its main data center. The solutions will provide CORE employees with reliable connectivity to its sites, thus furthering its goal of providing reliable, cost-friendly electricity services to the communities it serves.

CORE is the largest electric distribution cooperative in Colorado and one of the largest in the U.S. Its 5,000-square-mile service territory includes portions of 10 counties to the east, west and south of Denver. As a customer-owned cooperative, CORE operates on a nonprofit basis. Any earnings exceeding its expenses are invested back into the facilities used to provide electric service and are booked as member equity. Some of this equity is returned to members each year.

'Our mandate is to provide reliable electricity at the lowest cost, and network uptime and reliability are key to ensuring the success of our operations,' said Josh Liss, public affairs director for CORE. 'We can count on Comcast Business to provide reliable connectivity. As a result, we are truly set up for success now and in the future, even as we continue to grow and add customers to our network.'

CORE's EDI connections from Comcast Business are a cost-effective solution for the cooperative to power its networks, helping its employees stay connected and able to quickly respond to customer needs. Meanwhile, CORE's EPL ensures redundancy at its data center site in Bennett, as well as 24/7 priority network support and monitoring from the Comcast Business team. In the future, these solutions will help CORE provide quality service to customers as it expands its focus into renewable energy.

