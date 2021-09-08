Lisa Drake to Discuss Ford’s Plans to Lead in the Electric Revolution at Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference

Drake will highlight Ford’s differentiated approach as it electrifies its iconic nameplates like the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit. Drake will also discuss how vertical integration of battery cell production and recycling of battery materials are key to achieving competitive advantages in cost, raw material security, and business model sustainability while also benefiting the environment.

Lisa Drake, COO, Ford North America, will discuss Ford’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its plans to lead in the electric revolution at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 13.

Conference participants can view the webcast online. Information about the Morgan Stanley Capital Markets event is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005737/en/