checkAd

Drone Guarder, Inc Chairman and CEO Issues Shareholder Letter with Upcoming Action Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 17:01  |  25   |   |   

TORRANCE, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Guarder “the company” (OTC: DRNG TWTR: @DroneGuarder), a dedicated safety and security surveillance company committed to improving business, school and residential security by combining the most technologically advanced unmanned aerial surveillance systems (UAV ‘Drone’), with revolutionary Artificial Intelligence (‘A.I’) technology, issues the following Shareholder Letter direct from Chairman and CEO, Frank I Igwealor.

***

Dear Shareholder,

It’s with great pleasure to share with you today our vision for the upcoming future for Drone Guarder. Over the last few months, we’ve been working tirelessly through the acquisition to provide a smooth and seamless transition. The next few months will be an inundation of product development, marketing, and outreach to form industry partnerships with the most potential to enhance Shareholder Value and Profitability.

Fundamental Mission

Drone Guarder is committed to researching, developing and bringing to market the most advanced Drones (“Unmanned Aerial Vehicles”), and Artificial Intelligence (‘A.I’) technology based products, with an emphasis on business, school and residential security.

Marketplace Potential for State-of-the-Art Drone Technology

We at Drone Guarder understand the rising concerns in our communities regarding the increase in crime in the US over the past few years. According to FBI.gov, in 2019 there were over 1.1 million reported burglaries in the United States with over 3 billion in property losses -- with barely 1 in 10 of those reported cases solved.1

Drone Guarder’s commitment to attack this problem head on by addressing deficiencies in property surveillance then developing, creating and manufacturing next generation technology to overhaul outdated systems currently in place.

Our answer is Drone Guarder. Through developing ways to utilize state-of-the-art programs and equipment, we are in the process of developing Drone technology that has the potential to strengthen both individual and business safety and security.

A rapidly expanding growth industry, the estimated Drone Market Value in 2021 is 20.8 Billion, with a revenue forecast in 2028 to skyrocket to 501.4 Billion 2. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.5% from 2021 to 2028, Drone Guarder looks forward to seizing this rapidly expanding marketplace with innovative technology and aggressive marketing campaigns.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Drone Guarder, Inc Chairman and CEO Issues Shareholder Letter with Upcoming Action Plan TORRANCE, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Drone Guarder “the company” (OTC: DRNG TWTR: @DroneGuarder), a dedicated safety and security surveillance company committed to improving business, school and residential security by combining the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Seneca Resources Announces Commitment to Seek Certification of its Appalachian Natural Gas ...
Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief ...
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
ESPERION to Host Investor Webinar on the Current Landscape and Future Directions in the Treatment ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...