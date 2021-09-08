Drone Guarder, Inc Chairman and CEO Issues Shareholder Letter with Upcoming Action Plan

TORRANCE, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Guarder “the company” (OTC: DRNG TWTR: @DroneGuarder), a dedicated safety and security surveillance company committed to improving business, school and residential security by combining the most technologically advanced unmanned aerial surveillance systems (UAV ‘Drone’), with revolutionary Artificial Intelligence (‘A.I’) technology, issues the following Shareholder Letter direct from Chairman and CEO, Frank I Igwealor.

Dear Shareholder,

It’s with great pleasure to share with you today our vision for the upcoming future for Drone Guarder. Over the last few months, we’ve been working tirelessly through the acquisition to provide a smooth and seamless transition. The next few months will be an inundation of product development, marketing, and outreach to form industry partnerships with the most potential to enhance Shareholder Value and Profitability.

Fundamental Mission

Drone Guarder is committed to researching, developing and bringing to market the most advanced Drones (“Unmanned Aerial Vehicles”), and Artificial Intelligence (‘A.I’) technology based products, with an emphasis on business, school and residential security.

Marketplace Potential for State-of-the-Art Drone Technology

We at Drone Guarder understand the rising concerns in our communities regarding the increase in crime in the US over the past few years. According to FBI.gov, in 2019 there were over 1.1 million reported burglaries in the United States with over 3 billion in property losses -- with barely 1 in 10 of those reported cases solved.1

Drone Guarder’s commitment to attack this problem head on by addressing deficiencies in property surveillance then developing, creating and manufacturing next generation technology to overhaul outdated systems currently in place.

Our answer is Drone Guarder. Through developing ways to utilize state-of-the-art programs and equipment, we are in the process of developing Drone technology that has the potential to strengthen both individual and business safety and security.

A rapidly expanding growth industry, the estimated Drone Market Value in 2021 is 20.8 Billion, with a revenue forecast in 2028 to skyrocket to 501.4 Billion 2. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.5% from 2021 to 2028, Drone Guarder looks forward to seizing this rapidly expanding marketplace with innovative technology and aggressive marketing campaigns .