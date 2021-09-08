checkAd

CSG Field Service Management Ups the Ante on Customer Experience, Recognized in the 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM)

CSG
CSG Field Service Management Ups the Ante on Customer Experience, Recognized in the 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM)

CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) is transforming the way companies engage with their customers by arming today's leading brands with future-ready, innovative solutions that drive extraordinary customer experiences. With a customer-first culture dedicated to delivering results, CSG Field Service Management. These factors combined CSG's breadth of experience and its leading-edge capabilities in machine learning and augmented reality led to CSG Field Service Management's first-time placement in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management.

'Field service management is often the 'last mile' of customer service that can make or break your brand and your ability to win in the marketplace,' said Alfred Binford, president of customer engagement for CSG. 'CSG Field Service Management delivers both agility and game changing innovation for our customers that lead to greater cost and productivity efficiencies. More importantly, it creates higher quality customer interactions that lead to elevated customer experiences. Gartner's ratings are deeply respected in our industry, and it is a tremendous accomplishment to be in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management. CSG will build on this momentum with our unique domain expertise in serving communications service providers to enhance our solutions and help our growing global customer base transform ordinary customer experiences to be extraordinary.'

lVsrGTBa.jpg

CSG Field Service Management is a global, award-winning, multi-industry, cloud-based platform that optimizes field service operations before, during and after the day of service. The solution enables field technicians and dispatchers to make informed decisions based on real-time, predictive data that offers intelligent insights and increases customer satisfaction. These capabilities combined with automated reporting and timely, relevant customer communications help companies deliver a superior customer experience, while enabling seamless operations for both dispatchers and technicians. CSG Field Service Management supports hundreds of thousands of technicians and dispatchers every day and is the engine that processes more than 100 million work orders every year for some of the world's largest communications service providers.

