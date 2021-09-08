checkAd

Healthcare Analytics Market worth $75.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare Analytics Market by Type (Descriptive, Prescriptive, Cognitive), Application (Financial, Operational, RCM, Fraud, Clinical), Component (Services, Hardware), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), End-user (Providers, Payer) – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 75.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 21.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 28.9%.

The Growth in this clinical analytics market can be primarily attributed to the need for laboratory automation, development of integrated healthcare analytics, need to comply with regulatory requirements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing adoption of to enhance lab efficiency.

Healthcare analytics is the efficient use of data and related business insights developed through statistical, quantitative, predictive, comparative, cognitive, and other emerging applied analytical models. Healthcare analytics tools help reveal and understand historical data patterns, predict future outcomes, and provide actionable insights to drive fact-based decision-making for improved clinical, financial, and operational performance of healthcare organizations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the world's population and economy. As a result of the pandemic, there has been an increase in the importance of big data in healthcare industry. The predictive and prescriptive analytics has been used to develop prediction models to estimate the emergence of subsequent waves of COVID-19 infection spread in different regions of the world. The increase in the adoption of EHR in developing and developed countries during the pandemic has further influenced the growth of the market in 2020. Operational analytics has proven beneficial in the management of patient data and COVID-19 bed allocation in ICU units during the pandemic. Claim management and risk assessment analytics were widely used in healthcare reimbursement for COVID-19 patients. Healthcare analytics has also witnessed various innovations and developments in the market space owed to the outbreak of the pandemic.

