New L3Harris Hawkeye Terminal Connects Warfighters Anywhere in the World

[Satellite Show] — L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has launched its new Hawkeye 4 (H4) Lite Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), which connects warfighters virtually anywhere in the world.

The H4 Lite is a mobile satellite communications terminal that can rapidly deploy and maneuver across a complex battlefield, while providing high-speed data communications for Internet, C5ISR and video transmission. This terminal, which is small enough to fit into a suitcase, was designed for both mobile expeditionary teams and high throughput command posts that require mission flexibility and seamless upgrades to emerging capabilities.

“The Hawkeye 4 Lite is the only available VSAT solution featuring the latest technologies in a single, high-performance terminal with one-touch, auto-acquire and interference mitigation,” said Jerry Adams, General Manager, SATCOM, L3Harris. “We‘ve invested heavily into connected systems that enable the warfighter to make decisions faster, and the Hawkeye does just that.”

The terminal also includes L3Harris’ industry-leading Viewsat-E GUI and GATEKEEPER - technology that automatically monitors, detects and eliminates co-channel interference.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

