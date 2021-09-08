New L3Harris Hawkeye Terminal Connects Warfighters Anywhere in the World

The H4 Lite is a mobile satellite communications terminal that can rapidly deploy and maneuver across a complex battlefield, while providing high-speed data communications for Internet, C5ISR and video transmission. This terminal, which is small enough to fit into a suitcase, was designed for both mobile expeditionary teams and high throughput command posts that require mission flexibility and seamless upgrades to emerging capabilities.

[Satellite Show] — L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has launched its new Hawkeye 4 (H4) Lite Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), which connects warfighters virtually anywhere in the world.

“The Hawkeye 4 Lite is the only available VSAT solution featuring the latest technologies in a single, high-performance terminal with one-touch, auto-acquire and interference mitigation,” said Jerry Adams, General Manager, SATCOM, L3Harris. “We‘ve invested heavily into connected systems that enable the warfighter to make decisions faster, and the Hawkeye does just that.”

The terminal also includes L3Harris’ industry-leading Viewsat-E GUI and GATEKEEPER - technology that automatically monitors, detects and eliminates co-channel interference.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005880/en/