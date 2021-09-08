checkAd

Vishay Intertechnology High Voltage Thick Film Chip Resistors Save Board Space While Lowering Component Counts and Placement Costs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 17:33  |  52   |   |   

Replacing Standard Resistor Chains, AEC-Q200 Qualified Devices Offer Operating Voltages Up to 3 kV in 2010 and 2512 Case Sizes

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified thick film chip resistors with operating voltages up to 3 kV in the 2010 and 2512 case sizes.

With their high operating voltages, devices in the Vishay Draloric RCV-AT e3 series can be used in place of standard resistor chains. This allows designers to save board space in inverters for electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles, on-board chargers, and DC/DC converters while lowering component counts and reducing placement costs.

The RCV-AT e3 series features a resistance range from 100 kΩ to 100 MΩ, with tolerances of ± 1 % and ± 5 % and TCR of ± 100 ppm/K and ± 200 ppm/K. The resistors offer power ratings up to 1.0 W, a low voltage coefficient of resistance of 25 ppm/V, and an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C.

RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices are suitable for processing on automatic surface-mount assembly systems and for wave, reflow, or vapor phase soldering per IEC 61760-1.

Device Specification Table:

Part number RCV2010-AT e3 RCV2512-AT e3
Case size 2010 2512
Resistance range 100 kΩ to 100 MΩ
Resistance tolerance ± 5 %; ± 1 %
Temperature coefficient ± 200 ppm/K; ± 100 ppm/K
Voltage coefficient 25 ppm/V
Rated dissipation P70 0.75 W 1.0 W
Operating voltage 2000 V 3000 V
Operating temperature range -55 °C to +155 °C

Samples and production quantities of the RCV-AT e3 series are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust Draloric RCV-AT e3 series of AEC-Q200 qualified thick film chip resistors with operating voltages up to 3 kV in the 2010 and 2512 case sizes allows designers to save board space while lowering component counts and reducing placement costs - https://bit.ly/3l4FOMZ

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?20082 (RCV-AT e3)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719741217206

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology High Voltage Thick Film Chip Resistors Save Board Space While Lowering Component Counts and Placement Costs Replacing Standard Resistor Chains, AEC-Q200 Qualified Devices Offer Operating Voltages Up to 3 kV in 2010 and 2512 Case SizesMALVERN, Pa., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Seneca Resources Announces Commitment to Seek Certification of its Appalachian Natural Gas ...
Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief ...
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
ESPERION to Host Investor Webinar on the Current Landscape and Future Directions in the Treatment ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...