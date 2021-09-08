CORRECTION - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Correction: In company announcement no. 437 of 25 August 2021 the accumulated number of shares bought under the share buy-back
programme by end of 24 August 2021 was stated to be 300 shares less than the actual number of shares bought, meaning that instead of announcing a total of 285,800
shares at a value of DKK 52,132,594 the correct number of total shares accumulated under the programme and their total value should have been stated as 286,100 shares at a value of DKK
52,197,178. The understatement by 300 shares and DKK 64,584 in total value has been carried over in the share buyback programme statement announced in the following two
weeks, i.e. company announcement no. 438 of 1 September 2021 and company announcement no. 439 of today. Accordingly, the company announcement of today
is hereby restated with the correct numbers:
On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2021. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 115 million, and no more than 1,728,136 shares, corresponding to approximately 9.6 percent of the share capital of the Company.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 1 September 2021 to 7 September 2021:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|294.900
|54.324.513,00
|1 September 2021
|1.600
|237,69
|380.304,00
|2 September 2021
|1.500
|238,75
|358.125,00
|3 September 2021
|1.700
|233,32
|396.644,00
|6 September 2021
|1.700
|231,01
|392.717,00
|7 September 2021
|1.900
|230,37
|437.703,00
|Total
|8.400
|1.965.493,00
|Accumulated under the programme
|303.300
|56.290.006,00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 373,500 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.08 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
