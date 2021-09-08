Blagnac, France, September 08th 2021 -5.35pm,

Montreal, Canada

RESULTS FOR THE 1st HALF 2021

Turnover = €59.1 M i.e -14.2%, -7.7% at constants exchange rate and perimeter

(€30.4M over the 2nd quarter i.e +18.7%)

EBITDA (1) = €1.8 M vs €-1.1 M at the 1st half 2020

Equity= €55.2 M in H1 2021 vs €46.0 M at H1 2020

Net debt(2) = €10.9M in H1 2021 vs €20.9M at H1 2020

(2) Financial debt including IFRS 16 debt + defered « Covid » social debts – Cash

SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, announces today its financial results for the 1st half ended June 30th 2021.