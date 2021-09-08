checkAd

Sogeclair results for the 1st half 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 17:35  |  27   |   |   

Blagnac, France, September 08th 2021 -5.35pm,
Montreal, Canada

          RESULTS FOR THE 1st HALF 2021
Turnover = €59.1 M i.e -14.2%, -7.7% at constants exchange rate and perimeter
(€30.4M over the 2nd quarter i.e +18.7%)
EBITDA (1) = €1.8 M vs €-1.1 M at the 1st half 2020
Equity= €55.2 M in H1 2021 vs €46.0 M at H1 2020
Net debt(2) = €10.9M in H1 2021 vs €20.9M at H1 2020
(2) Financial debt including IFRS 16 debt + defered « Covid » social debts – Cash

SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, announces today its financial results for the 1st half ended June 30th 2021.

The Board of Directors, meeting on September 06th 2021, closed the 1st semester accounts for 2021.
The limited examination procedures on the half-year accounts have been accomplished.

 

In € million 		 

H1 2021 		 

H1 2020 		 

H1 2021 / H1 2020 		 
 
 Turnover 59.1
 68.9
 -14.2%  
International
 28.1
 37.3
 -24.7%
  
 EBITDA(1)  1.8 -1.1
    
As a % of turnover
 3.0%
 -1.6%
    
 Operating income  -2.0 -17.1
    
As a % of turnover
 -3.4%
 -24.9%
    
 Net Result -1.9
 -16.3
    
Including group share
 -1.5
 -15.9
    








(1) Operating income – other operating income and charges + amortization expenses and operating provisions

As anticipated, the first half of 2021 marks an inflection point in terms of activity with a second quarter that is back to growth.
The restructuring plan initiated in mid-2020 has enabled the company to lower its breakeven point by nearly €2 million per month, the EBITDA for the first half of the year has become positive again at €1.8 million.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sogeclair results for the 1st half 2021 Blagnac, France, September 08th 2021 -5.35pm,Montreal, Canada           RESULTS FOR THE 1st HALF 2021Turnover = €59.1 M i.e -14.2%, -7.7% at constants exchange rate and perimeter(€30.4M over the 2nd quarter i.e +18.7%)EBITDA (1) = €1.8 M vs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Seneca Resources Announces Commitment to Seek Certification of its Appalachian Natural Gas ...
Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief ...
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
ESPERION to Host Investor Webinar on the Current Landscape and Future Directions in the Treatment ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...