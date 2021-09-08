Sogeclair results for the 1st half 2021
September 08th 2021
Montreal, Canada
RESULTS FOR THE 1st HALF 2021
Turnover = €59.1 M i.e -14.2%, -7.7% at constants exchange rate and perimeter
(€30.4M over the 2nd quarter i.e +18.7%)
EBITDA (1) = €1.8 M vs €-1.1 M at the 1st half 2020
Equity= €55.2 M in H1 2021 vs €46.0 M at H1 2020
Net debt(2) = €10.9M in H1 2021 vs €20.9M at H1 2020
(2) Financial debt including IFRS 16 debt + defered « Covid » social debts – Cash
SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, announces today its financial results for the 1st half ended June 30th 2021.
The Board of Directors, meeting on September 06th 2021, closed the 1st semester accounts for 2021.
The limited examination procedures on the half-year accounts have been accomplished.
|
In € million
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021 / H1 2020
|Turnover
|
59.1
|
68.9
|-14.2%
|
International
|
28.1
|
37.3
|
-24.7%
|EBITDA(1)
|1.8
|
-1.1
|
As a % of turnover
|
3.0%
|
-1.6%
|Operating income
|-2.0
|
-17.1
|
As a % of turnover
|
-3.4%
|
-24.9%
|Net Result
|
-1.9
|
-16.3
|
Including group share
|
-1.5
|
-15.9
(1) Operating income – other operating income and charges + amortization expenses and operating provisions
As anticipated, the first half of 2021 marks an inflection point in terms of activity with a second quarter that is back to growth.
The restructuring plan initiated in mid-2020 has enabled the company to lower its breakeven point by nearly €2 million per month, the EBITDA for the first half of the year has become positive again at €1.8 million.
