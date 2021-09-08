Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 Billion
(PLX AI) – Stillfront Group acquires Jawaker and continues expansion in the MENA region and intends to raise new financing.Stillfront Group acquires Jawaker for USD 205 million on a cash and debt free basisStillfront says 74 percent is payable in …
(PLX AI) – Stillfront Group acquires Jawaker and continues expansion in the MENA region and intends to raise new financing.Stillfront Group acquires Jawaker for USD 205 million on a cash and debt free basisStillfront says 74 percent is payable in …
- (PLX AI) – Stillfront Group acquires Jawaker and continues expansion in the MENA region and intends to raise new financing.
- Stillfront Group acquires Jawaker for USD 205 million on a cash and debt free basis
- Stillfront says 74 percent is payable in cash, and 26 percent is payable in 8,540,092 newly issued shares in Stillfront
- Stillfront says Jawaker is expected to generate 2021 revenue of approximately SEK 270-310 million, with approximately SEK 180-210 million in adjusted EBIT
- To finance a part of the Transaction, Stillfront’s Board of Directors has decided to raise additional equity through a directed share issue of SEK 1,000 million
Stillfront Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare