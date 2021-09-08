Pherecydes Pharma Announces Its Participation in a Number of Major Scientific Conferences and Investor Events in H2 2021

September 16, 2021 (face-to-face or remote symposium) Pherecydes Pharma will participate in this symposium dedicated to “ Innovative approaches in human, animal and environmental health in the fight against antibiotic resistance ” to present the advantages of precision phage therapy. For more information, click here

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 - ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that its management team will participate in the following events over the coming months:

Boston Biotechnology Summit

September 30, 2021 (virtual summit)

This summit was created in 2016 with the aim of supporting international cooperation between health players in order to solve unmet medical needs.

For more information, click here

Portzamparc Biotech / Healthcare Conference

October 6, 2021 (face-to-face, Paris)

This event, organized by Portzamparc, a subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group, gives French and international investors an opportunity to interact with the heads of listed healthcare sector companies.

“A day @ Bioaster” presentation

October 7, 2021 (face-to-face, Lyon)

This event, organized by Bioaster, a non-profit technology research institute in the field of microbiology, will have as its central theme “The hope and promise of precision medicine in infectious diseases”.

European Midcap Event Paris

October 21-22, 2021 (face-to-face, Paris)

One of the leading investor forums, this event provides some 400 international institutional investors with an opportunity to talk with the heads of more than 150 listed companies.

For more information, click here

Investir Day

November 23, 2021 (Palais Brongniart, Paris)

Over the last three years, Investir Day has become a key event for shareholders, investors and savers where they can spend an entire day accessing numerous meetings, speeches and presentations and can meet with heads of listed companies.

Phage Future Europe

November 23-24, 2021 (congress in person, Brussels, Belgium)

On November 23, Dr. Cindy Fevre, Director of R&D at Pherecydes Pharma, will speak on the topic “Clinical application of natural phages in precision phage therapy: a concept applied to French patients within the framework of a compassionate care program”.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in more than 26 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

