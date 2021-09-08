checkAd

BIC Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For August 2021

08.09.2021   

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE        

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For August 2021

CLICHY – September 08, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for August 2021 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in €
02/08/21 3 340 57,5839 192 330,23
03/08/21 3 300 57,8149 190 789,17
04/08/21 3 300 58,5985 193 375,05
05/08/21 3 300 58,1645 191 942,85
06/08/21 3 326 57,8206 192 311,32
09/08/21 169 57,6889 9 749,42
09/08/21 3 165 57,6889 182 585,37
10/08/21 476 57,6469 27 439,92
10/08/21 2 861 57,6469 164 927,78
11/08/21 889 57,6030 51 209,07
11/08/21 2 451 57,6030 141 184,95
12/08/21 3 315 57,5539 190 791,18
13/08/21 3 348 57,4594 192 374,07
16/08/21 3 380 56,9682 192 552,52
17/08/21 3 845 56,7573 218 231,82
18/08/21 4 170 57,0483 237 891,41
19/08/21 3 700 56,1541 207 770,17
20/08/21 4 990 56,0781 279 829,72
23/08/21 4 920 56,8569 279 735,95
24/08/21 3 990 56,7879 226 583,72
25/08/21 4 030 56,7217 228 588,45
26/08/21 4 130 56,3253 232 623,49
27/08/21 4 690 56,6693 265 779,02
30/08/21 4 130 56,9923 235 378,20
31/08/21 3 760 56,6223 212 899,85
TOTAL 82 975 57,1121 4 738 874,69

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Us. TM, Wite-Out and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2021-2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

3rd Quarter 2021 Results October 26, 2021
FY 2021 Results February 15, 2022
1st Quarter 2022 Results April 26, 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting 18 May, 2022
First Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022
3 rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

Attachment





