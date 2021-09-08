checkAd

Neurones 2021 first half-year net profit stands at 7.2%

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: First half 2021 results        Nanterre, September 8, 2021 (after trading)

2021 first half-year net profit stands at 7.2%

Account at June 30 (audited in € millions) H1 2020 2020 H1 2021
Revenues 254.4 524.5 289.3
Business operating profit * 22.8 (9%)* 53.9 (10.3%)* 31.1 (10.8%)*
Operating profit 22.1 (8.7%) 51.9 (9.9%) 30.3 (10.5%)
Net financial profit 1.4 1.7 0
Income tax (8.4) (18.6) (9.4)
Net profit after tax 15.1 (5.9%) 35 (6.7%) 20.9 (7.2%)
of which, group share 13.5 30.9 18.3
Staff at end of period 5,452 5,589 5,704

* before cost of bonus shares

Achievements

After audit, operating profit for the half-year was confirmed at 10.5% of revenues, compared with 8.7% for the same period last year.

At €20.9 million, net profit for the first half represented 7.2% of revenues. The reduction in the corporate income tax rate in France, combined with the reduction in the CVAE (Company Value Added Contribution), resulted in a reduction of nearly 5 percentage points in the income tax rate.

Even after the payment of an exceptional dividend of €48.4 million, net cash (excluding IFRS 16 rental liabilities) stands at €231.4 million, compared with €228.9 million at June 30, 2020.

Outlook

In a previous press release (1st half revenues), NEURONES raised its forecasts for 2021:

  • revenues of at least €570 million,
  • operating profit close to 10%.

These forecasts may be adjusted on November 3, when the third quarter revenues will be published.

About NEURONES

With 5,700 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 – DSS mid caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net 		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment





