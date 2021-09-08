Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting

Appointment Comes as Cinedigm is Experiencing Exponential Growth Across Their Streaming BusinessLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving …

Prior to joining Cinedigm, De La Cruz was the SVP Controller at Critical Content where he oversaw all aspects of corporate accounting, treasury, production accounting and taxes. He also served as VP Controller for Cinedigm managing the month end and quarterly accounting close process, as well as leading the entertainment audit and quarterly reviews (10K, 10Qs). De La Cruz also held VP Roles at Our Alchemy (VP of FP&A) and RLJ Entertainment (VP of Finance). He has extensive experience in managing the preparation of the annual budget process, quarterly reforecasts, multi-year strategic plan, M&A acquisition financial model, ROI analysis/greenlight process, as well as driving accounting research, technical guidance and implementing best practices for film accounting.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) , the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that George De La Cruz will join the Company as Executive Vice President of Accounting . De La Cruz will oversee all facets of finance including accounting, reporting, financing, working capital management, treasury, tax compliance and planning, internal controls and policy development. He will report to Gary Loffredo, COO, General Counsel and President, Cinedigm and Cinema Equipment Business.

"We are thrilled George has joined the Cinedigm team again, especially at such a pivotal time for our Company," said Loffredo. "As our streaming and technology business continues to grow, we will look to his operational and strategical financial expertise to drive equity value while implementing accounting best practices."

"Cinedigm has positioned itself as one of the leaders in the fastest growing segments of the entertainment industry," said De La Cruz. "With new channel's launching and top-notch content being acquired comes a wealth of opportunities. I'm excited to be able to step in and help propel the company forward as the Cinedigm establishes itself as a leading global independent streaming player."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

