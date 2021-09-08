Eutelsat Completes OneWeb Equity Investment

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) confirms the closing of its $550m equity investment in OneWeb announced on April 27, 2021. Subject to completion of the subsequently announced investments in OneWeb by Bharti and Hanwha, Eutelsat will hold a 17.6% stake.

Rodolphe Belmer, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat, said: “We are delighted to close this investment in OneWeb, giving us a foothold in the Low Earth Orbit segment. We look forward to working in co-operation with OneWeb as its entry into operational service fast approaches, with almost 50% of the constellation now in orbit.”