Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting SpineGuard 23 September 2021

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, reminds that the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held in a closed virtual session, without the physical presence of the shareholders, on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:00 am CEST and details to its shareholders the process and voting modalities.

In compliance with recent French legislation related to the pandemic situation and per the recommendations of the French AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), SpineGuard announces that its Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will take place on September 23, 2021 at 10:00 am CEST in a closed virtual session. It is hereby reminded that AMF strongly encourages the shareholders to vote, such right being a fundamental prerogative of each shareholder.

Following the lack of quorum at the two previous Extraordinary Shareholders Meetings on June 9 and 30 2021, the Company, on July 23, 2021, introduced a motion at the Commercial Court asking for the appointment of a trustee in order to obtain the requested quorum and cast neutral votes at the shareholder’s meeting. The motion was resolved and, Selarl Ajilink, Labis, Cabooter 70 avenue du Général de Gaulle 94000 Créteil France represented by Maître Jérôme Cabooter, was appointed. One of the resolutions of the Extraordinary Shareholder’s Meeting aims at adjusting the requested quorums to the minimum required by law vs. the existing statutory ones of the Company.

The Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be webcasted (in French) at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KhgKKmCPTQ6Y2tGBtXlycQ

Shareholders are invited to pre-register for the Extraordinary General Meeting via this link, indicating their name, first name and e-mail address. They will then receive a confirmation of registration with the possibility to add the event to their agenda.

Questions will be possible using the available chat during the conference or be sent in advance at spineguard@newcap.eu

It is reminded that no votes can be casted and no new resolutions added during the Extraordinary Shareholder’s Meeting.

Shareholders will be informed in a subsequent press release of the identity and capacity of the persons appointed to act as scrutineers.

Online and postal voting procedures

In compliance with recent French legislation and per the recommendations of the French SEC (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), votes shall be exclusively casted through a vote by proxy and prior to the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting taking place: