checkAd

Essity raises EUR 600m in the bond market

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 17:58  |  30   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity has today raised EUR 600m in the bond market under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program. The re-offer yield for the bond was 0.33% with a maturity date of September 15, 2029, corresponding to mid swaps +0.43 percentage points.

The bond offering was oversubscribed, and the transaction was placed with more than 70 investors.

The bonds will be listed on the on the official list of Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The purpose of the issue is to refinance maturing loans and to finance operations.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole CIB and Deutsche Bank acted as joint bookrunners for the transaction.

CONTACT:

 For further information, please contact:

 Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-raises-eur-600m-in-the-bond-market,c3412095

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3412095/1465953.pdf

Essity raises EUR 600m in the bond market




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Essity raises EUR 600m in the bond market STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Essity has today raised EUR 600m in the bond market under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program. The re-offer yield for the bond was 0.33% with a maturity date of September 15, 2029, corresponding to mid …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Euronext Paris & Amsterdam
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock Join Forces to Deliver CCUS Projects in the UK
Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2021 Trading Volume
TokoMall: Indonesia's First Multi-Category NFT Marketplace
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Bactiguard appoints new CEO
Virtual Queue Management System Market to Grow US$ 436.00 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR, ...
Gunnercooke Selects YayPay by Quadient to Automate Accounts Receivables and Enhance Customer ...
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
JEFF KOONS X BMW. Artist creates special edition of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...