France Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1437.1 Million and 19,919 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this France crawler excavator market report. The France crawler excavator market is expected to grow at a CAGR by volume of over 4.27% during the period 2021−2027. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: The French economy witnessed a contraction of 4.4% in GDP in 2020. France is an attractive FDI destination for investment in the manufacturing and real estate. FDI flows to France declined by 39% in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also in April 2020 , the Eurozone construction production declined by over 30% compared to January 2020 . France is an extremely cost-effective location and lies in the heart of the euro zone with world class infrastructure. France is in the 32nd position in ease of doing business among Asian countries. The Rhône-Alpes accounted for majority of the crawler excavator market in France . Government key infrastructure projects such as "Grand Paris" and "Canal Seine-Nord," is expected to pump up the crawler excavator market in France and large transportation projects such as the Grand Paris Express will continue to bolster the construction and demolition industry. The popular trend of automation, rising dependence on technology to enhance productivity, development in advanced technologies such as telematics + IoT, and autonomous excavators provides competitive advantage to the OEMs in the market. The market is highly competitive characterized by the presence of several OEMs including Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery Volvo Construction Equipment, Hyundai Construction Equipment, SANY, Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe B.V, JCB, Doosan Infracore, and others. The France crawler excavator market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period with high demand in mini and <60 HP segments. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Volume (Units) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by excavator type and operating weight, application, and gross power output

