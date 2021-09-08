EQS Group-NAV: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2021 08.09.2021 / 18:00 Net Asset Value The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, September 8, 2021

Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2021

As of August 31, 2021, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 139.09 (CHF 150.44), representing an increase of 5.5% in EUR (6.2% in CHF) since July 31, 2021.

PEH's portfolio performance was significantly positive in August. The NAV increase results from positive valuation adjustments for many portfolio funds, including Pelion VI, Pollen Street III and Warburg Pincus XII, and the direct Co-Investments in Shawbrook Bank, a UK retail bank, and Renaissance Learning, a digital learning solutions provider.

The portfolio was cashflow positive with total distributions amounting to EUR 8.9m. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Capvis III, distributing proceeds from three transactions, namely the sale of arena, one of the world's reference brands in aquatic sports, hessnatur, a pioneer in natural clothing in German-speaking Europe, and Kaffee Partner, a distributor of coffee and water dispensing machines. Furthermore, Highland Europe II distributed proceeds from the sale of Condeco, a leading provider of integrated workspace booking solutions, and Abry Heritage from the sale of Lighthouse, a health technology provider that specialises on services for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

In the reporting period, PEH committed USD 1.5m Program to Blossom Capital III, a London-based European early-stage venture fund, and USD 2.0m to Left Lane Capital Partners Co-Invest, an early-stage Co-Investment venture fund, both focusing on high-growth internet and consumer technology businesses.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.