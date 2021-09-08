checkAd

State’s Grid Operator Asks Californians to Conserve Energy Today Due to High Energy Demand and Tight Supplies Across the West

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 18:00  |  25   |   |   

With hot temperatures and high energy demand across the western region, the state’s power grid operator is asking residents statewide to voluntarily conserve electricity this afternoon and evening when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and energy supplies are tighter.

The Flex Alert, called by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), will be in effect today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use.

The grid operator is asking all Californians to reduce electricity use during a Flex Alert to prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.

Saving Energy at Home

Here are ways Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers can cut their power use and help keep the lights (and air conditioning) on for everyone:

  • Pre-cool your home or workspace: Lower your thermostat in the morning. As the temperature rises outside, raise your thermostat and circulate the pre-cooled air with a fan.
  • Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting: Every degree you lower the thermostat means your air conditioner must work even harder to keep your home cool.
  • When it’s cooler outside, bring the cool air in: If the outside air is cool in the night or early morning, open windows and doors and use fans to cool your home.
  • Close your shades: Sunlight passing through windows heats your home and makes your air conditioner work harder. Block this heat by keeping blinds or drapes closed on the sunny side of your home.
  • Cool down with a fan: Fans keep air circulating, allowing you to raise the thermostat a few degrees and stay just as comfortable while reducing your air-conditioning costs.
  • Charge your EVs outside peak hours: Along with using large appliances, remember to charge your electric vehicle in the morning or after 9 p.m.
  • Clear the area around your AC unit: Your air-conditioning unit will operate more efficiently if it has plenty of room to breathe. The air conditioner's outdoor unit, the condenser, needs to be able to circulate air without any interruption or obstruction. Also, dirty air filters make your air conditioner work harder to circulate air. By cleaning or replacing your filters monthly, you can improve energy efficiency and reduce costs.

Saving Energy at Your Office or Business

If you’re working in an office setting, CAISO recommends the following:

  • Turn off any office equipment that is not currently in use. Alternately, look for sleep or power-saving modes in between uses during the day.
  • Enable power management settings on all computers so that they go to sleep and turn off screens when not in use.
  • Plug electronics such as coffeemakers and microwaves into power strips and switch them off when the day is done.
  • As you leave the office, get in the habit of checking to make sure computers, printers/copiers, and other office equipment is fully shut down. If possible, switch them off at the power strip to ensure they are no longer draining energy.

PG&E’s Demand Response programs offer incentives for business owners and residential customers who curtail their energy use during times of peak demand. PG&E has several of these programs, totaling about 245,000 enrolled PG&E customers.

PG&E’s website includes detailed information on these programs, which allow residential customers and business customers to save energy and money.

PG&E is prepared for the heat and, based on forecasts, doesn’t anticipate issues meeting increased demand for power.

Also, at this time, the grid operator has not indicated that it plans to call for rotating outages. PG&E does not project a need for a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to this weather, but the company’s meteorology team will continuously monitor conditions.

PG&E also urges customers to stay safe during extreme heat. The company funds cooling centers throughout its service area to help customers escape the heat and cool off. To find a center near you click here or call 1-877-474-3266.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State’s Grid Operator Asks Californians to Conserve Energy Today Due to High Energy Demand and Tight Supplies Across the West With hot temperatures and high energy demand across the western region, the state’s power grid operator is asking residents statewide to voluntarily conserve electricity this afternoon and evening when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Working Together With PG&E, Customers Are Finding New, Better Ways to Save Energy and Help Support Grid Reliability This Summer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Aiding Wildfire-Impacted Communities: PG&E Commits $1 Million to Wildfire Response and Recovery this Fire Season
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21PG&E Automatically Enrolling Qualified Customers Who Are 60 Days Behind on Energy Bills in Payment Plans
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21PG&E’s Proposal to Return $400 Million to Customers from Net Gain on Sale of San Francisco Headquarters Approved by California Public Utilities Commission
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21With Billing and Payment Scams Continuing to Peak During the Pandemic, PG&E Reminds Customers What They Can Do to Protect Themselves
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Cleaner, Quieter Rides to School Coming to 30 School Districts in Northern and Central California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Improving Weather Forecasting to Better Predict and Respond to Weather Threats, PG&E Has Installed More Than 200 New Weather Stations This Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21PG&E Joins National Hydropower Association in Celebrating National Hydropower Day on Tuesday, Aug. 24
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Energy Efficiency Tips Help Customers Save at Home as Kids Head Back to School
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten