JetBlue Named No. 1 Domestic Airline in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021

“Honors like this from Travel + Leisure serve as a powerful testament to the award-winning experience we set out to provide our customers with each and every day,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “Despite our most challenging year yet, it is clear that the work and dedication of our many crewmembers continues to make a difference and brighten the journey for those ready to take back to the skies.”

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today proudly announced it has been named the No. 1 domestic airline in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021 readers’ survey. Each year, the readers of Travel + Leisure vote on their favorite airlines, hotels, destinations and more, with airlines being rated on the following characteristics: in-cabin comfort, in-flight service, customer service and value. Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021 is an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travelers once again make plans to set out on trips around the globe.

This recognition comes as the airline celebrates the most significant year in its history yet. Most recently, JetBlue officially entered the transatlantic market with new, nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR). The highly anticipated milestone – aimed at shaking up the transatlantic market with the airline’s award-winning service and attractive fares – marked the first time JetBlue has served a destination beyond the 100+ cities it flies to throughout the Americas. With new service in the United Kingdom, JetBlue now operates in 26 countries. JetBlue remains on track to add additional service between the U.S. and the U.K. with flights between New York-JFK and London Gatwick Airport (LGW) starting September 29, 2021.

The airline has also expanded its route map in the Americas to include new domestic and international destinations, including Miami, Florida; Los Cabos, Mexico; Boise, Idaho; and Kalispell, Montana.

Over the past year, JetBlue has welcomed a number of new aircraft to its growing fleet. The airline’s Airbus A321LR is the first single aisle aircraft to feature the all-new Airspace by Airbus interior, complementing an entirely reimagined Mint experience and elevated core product for transatlantic flying. This past spring, the airline also introduced a domestic version of its reimagined Mint experience on the new Airbus A321neo (new engine option) aircraft, which is currently operating select flights between New York-JFK and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Additionally, JetBlue’s new Airbus A220-300 aircraft offers a fresh choice for customers flying between the Northeast and Florida.

Simultaneously, the airline has doubled down on its commitment to New York by announcing that it will maintain its headquarters in the city and advance plans to expand its flagship terminal at New York-JFK. These initiatives further strengthen JetBlue’s presence in New York, where it has already announced plans to substantially increase flying and bring more low fares and more jobs to JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark as part of its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines.

Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021 is featured in the October issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands September 17, and online here.

