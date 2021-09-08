NextGen Healthcare Achieves Two Million Virtual Visits Milestone

NextGen Virtual Visits integrate seamlessly into NextGen Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR) – a best-in-class solution as designated by KLAS Research this year . This industry-leading platform provides safe, convenient, HIPAA-compliant access to care from virtually anywhere. Providers can see their scheduled and on-demand patients via video as part of their normal workflow. In addition, they can:

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that it has enabled two million telehealth visits since March 2020, a significant milestone. Providers across the U.S. have relied on NextGen Virtual Visits to provide safe and convenient continuity of care during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a nearly 5,000% increase in telehealth visits since last year. The solution quickly became a vital enabler of the patient-provider connection and a critical lifeline for patients with limited access to health services. During this period of rapid growth, NextGen Virtual Visits received high patient satisfaction scores of 9.1 out of 10.

Manage and refill medications

Request images during intake and view during consultation

Review lab results, x-rays, and ultrasounds

Exchange confidential documents

Streamline access to specialties such as behavioral health

Minimize missed appointments

“NextGen Healthcare is gratified to have responded so effectively to the growing demand for telehealth. We acquired OTTO Health in December 2019, three months before COVID-19 became a pandemic in the U.S. and demand for virtual visits exploded,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & solution officer for NextGen Healthcare.

Velamoor continued, “Two million virtual visits in just over 18 months represents an exponential increase in scale, and effectiveness of virtual care delivery in ambulatory settings. Importantly, our healthcare platform not only solves near-term access needs, but is presenting opportunities to work with providers to shape how care will be delivered in the future.”

“Virtual visits have been easy to schedule for our patients and have been seamless for our providers to facilitate,” said David A. Glow, director of information systems for Boulder Medical Center and NextGen Healthcare client. “It’s rewarding to know we can meet patients where they are using this technology, and provide virtual access to much-needed care.”

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005908/en/