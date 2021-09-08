In Brazil, Voltalia starts the construction of SSM1&2, its largest project with 320 megawatts

“SSM1&2 is our biggest solar project to date: 320 megawatts, including 50 megawatts backed by new long-term power sales contracts won since our last communication on the project last year. We are now beginning construction with a target to commission the facility during the first half of 2022. SSM1&2 is located in the world’s largest wind-and-solar cluster, Serra Branca, a 2.4-gigawatt site Voltalia has developed from scratch. Thanks to the SSM1&2 solar plants in Serra Branca, we are fully leveraging our multi-technology advantage: we are optimizing land use by putting solar panels next to wind turbines and making renewable power production more steady during the day ” says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the start of the construction of SSM1&2, a 320-megawatt solar project including 50 megawatts of additional capacity contracted since Voltalia’s last press release .

The SSM1&2 solar project is backed by five long-term power-sales contracts with an average maturity of 16 years for a total capacity of 320 megawatts. Initially a 32-megawatt project1, it has grown tenfold thanks to new long-term contracts signed with a series of buyers, including a corporate PPA with Braskem, a petrochemical company, and a utility PPA with Copel, a long term partner of Voltalia which is an investor in Voltalia’s SMG wind farm since 2015 and which committed in may 20212 to purchase VSM 2 and 4, two wind farms developed and built by Voltalia.

When it will be commissioned during the first half of 2022, SSM1&2 will become Voltalia’s largest solar project worldwide.

SSM1&2 is part of the Serra Branca cluster, located in the Brazilian State of Rio Grande do Norte. Historically a cluster of wind farms, with record high production levels (load factor consistently above 50% allowing to generate one the country’s most competitive energy), Serra Branca is now a combined wind-and-solar cluster, benefitting from common infrastructures and operating synergies. The two sources of power are complementary since wind is blowing mainly during the night at Serra Branca. Voltalia is retaining ownership of a significant part of the 2.4-gigawatt site, while selling the other part to partners who also buy construction and maintenance services from Voltalia3.

Next on the agenda: First half 2021 results, 23 september 2021 before market

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.5 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

1 See press release dated October 22, 2019

2 See press release dated May 18,2021

3 See press release dated April 8, 2021

