checkAd

Teck’s Investor and Analyst Day September 21, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 18:00  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay and members of Teck’s senior management team will be presenting on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pacific time at Teck’s virtual Investor and Analyst Day.

The live webcast will be available on Teck's website at www.teck.com.

Participants will be able to ask questions through the conference call facilities, and materials to accompany the event will be available online. The conference call dial-in is 416.340.2217 or toll free 800.806.5484, quote 7240967 if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

The recording of the live webcast will be available from 3:00 p.m. Pacific time, September 21, 2021 on Teck’s website at www.teck.com.

About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teck’s Investor and Analyst Day September 21, 2021 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay and members of Teck’s senior management team will be presenting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Seneca Resources Announces Commitment to Seek Certification of its Appalachian Natural Gas ...
Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief ...
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
ESPERION to Host Investor Webinar on the Current Landscape and Future Directions in the Treatment ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...