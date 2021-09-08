Teck’s Investor and Analyst Day September 21, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay and members of Teck’s senior management team will be presenting on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pacific time at Teck’s virtual Investor and Analyst Day.

Participants will be able to ask questions through the conference call facilities, and materials to accompany the event will be available online. The conference call dial-in is 416.340.2217 or toll free 800.806.5484, quote 7240967 if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

The recording of the live webcast will be available from 3:00 p.m. Pacific time, September 21, 2021 on Teck’s website at www.teck.com.

As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

