Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 18:04 | 101 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 18:04 | (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy to acquire Hardware and Home Improvement ("HHI") division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 billion.

Spectrum Brands’ HHI division is a leading provider of security, plumbing, and builders’ hardware products to the North American residential segment with a diversified product offering of locksets, faucets, and builders´ hardware

HHI has a varied portfolio of products, including patented SmartKey technology and electronic, smart and biometric locks. Key brands include Kwikset, Baldwin, Weiser, Pfister and National Hardware

For the fiscal year ending September 2020, HHI’s net sales were USD 1,342 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin of around 19%

The transaction will be fully funded by existing cash and new debt

HHI will add around 14% to Assa Abloy consolidated sales

The operating margin effect for Assa Abloy is initially expected to be dilutive. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start



