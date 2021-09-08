checkAd

Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy to acquire Hardware and Home Improvement ("HHI") division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 billion.
  • Spectrum Brands’ HHI division is a leading provider of security, plumbing, and builders’ hardware products to the North American residential segment with a diversified product offering of locksets, faucets, and builders´ hardware
  • HHI has a varied portfolio of products, including patented SmartKey technology and electronic, smart and biometric locks. Key brands include Kwikset, Baldwin, Weiser, Pfister and National Hardware
  • For the fiscal year ending September 2020, HHI’s net sales were USD 1,342 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin of around 19%
  • The transaction will be fully funded by existing cash and new debt
  • HHI will add around 14% to Assa Abloy consolidated sales
  • The operating margin effect for Assa Abloy is initially expected to be dilutive. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start


