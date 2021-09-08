checkAd

AVALON GLOBOCARE INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Avalon GloboCare Corp. - AVCO

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. to Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“the Company”) (NasdaqCM: AVCO). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Avalon will reportedly issue 81 million shares of its common stock to acquire SenlangBio. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-avco/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



