Biofrontera reports preliminary revenue for the month of August 2021

The Company’s preliminary, unaudited revenue from product sales in August 2021 amounted to approximately EUR 1,485 thousand, compared to EUR 1,341 thousand in August 2020, an increase of 11%.

Leverkusen, Germany, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, today reported preliminary, unaudited revenue for the month of August 2021.

Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were around EUR 1,027 thousand compared to EUR 917 thousand in August 2020, an increase of 12%. In Germany, revenues from product sales amounted to approximately EUR 349 thousand, compared to EUR 345 thousand in August 2020, a slight increase of 1%. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 109 thousand, compared to EUR 79 thousand in August 2020, a plus of 38%.

Preliminary unaudited revenues

August January - August in EUR thousands 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 USA 1,027 917 983 10,709 8,060 12,110 Germany 349 345 256 3,424 3,280 2,746 Europe (ex Germany) 109 79 103 2,016 1,200 1,670 Total revenue from product sales 1,485 1,341 1,342 16,149 12,539 16,526 Revenues from R&D projects and license payments 0 0 48 0 6,493 323 Total revenue 1,485 1,341 1,391 16,149 19,032 16,849

Due to commercial rounding, rounding differences may occur in tables.