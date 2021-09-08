Biofrontera reports preliminary revenue for the month of August 2021
Leverkusen, Germany, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company,
today reported preliminary, unaudited revenue for the month of August 2021.
The Company’s preliminary, unaudited revenue from product sales in August 2021 amounted to approximately EUR 1,485 thousand, compared to EUR 1,341 thousand in August 2020, an increase of 11%.
Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were around EUR 1,027 thousand compared to EUR 917 thousand in August 2020, an increase of 12%. In Germany, revenues from product sales amounted to approximately EUR 349 thousand, compared to EUR 345 thousand in August 2020, a slight increase of 1%. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 109 thousand, compared to EUR 79 thousand in August 2020, a plus of 38%.
Preliminary unaudited revenues
|August
|January - August
|in EUR thousands
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2021
|2020
|2019
|USA
|1,027
|917
|983
|10,709
|8,060
|12,110
|Germany
|349
|345
|256
|3,424
|3,280
|2,746
|Europe (ex Germany)
|109
|79
|103
|2,016
|1,200
|1,670
|Total revenue from product sales
|1,485
|1,341
|1,342
|16,149
|12,539
|16,526
|Revenues from R&D projects and license payments
|0
|0
|48
|0
|6,493
|323
|Total revenue
|1,485
|1,341
|1,391
|16,149
|19,032
|16,849
Due to commercial rounding, rounding differences may occur in tables.
