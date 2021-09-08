Result of AGM and Board Changes

At the Annual General Meeting of Downing FOUR VCT plc, held at 11.00 a.m. on 8 September 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:00 a.m. on 6 September 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:

For Discretionary Against Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of Total No. of Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 1,770,804,315 50,396,496 5,171,180 1,826,371,991 22,500,000 96.96% 2.76% 0.28% 100.00% 2 1,644,796,105 55,036,496 123,729,890 1,823,562,491 25,309,500 90.20% 3.02% 6.78% 100.00% 3 1,741,449,317 50,396,496 47,923,428 1,839,769,241 9,102,750 94.66% 2.74% 2.60% 100.00% 4 1,735,869,090 55,036,496 16,350,125 1,807,255,711 41,616,280 96.05% 3.05% 0.90% 100.00% 5 1,631,234,680 55,036,496 150,846,265 1,837,117,441 11,754,550 88.79% 3.00% 8.21% 100.00% 6 1,676,808,307 50,396,496 57,027,188 1,784,231,991 64,640,000 93.98% 2.83% 3.19% 100.00%