checkAd

Result of AGM and Board Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 18:17  |  42   |   |   

Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Result of AGM and Board Changes
8 September 2021

Result of AGM                 

At the Annual General Meeting of Downing FOUR VCT plc, held at 11.00 a.m. on 8 September 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:00 a.m. on 6 September 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:

  For Discretionary Against   Withheld
Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of Total No. of
Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes
% of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes  
1 1,770,804,315 50,396,496 5,171,180 1,826,371,991 22,500,000
96.96% 2.76% 0.28% 100.00%  
2 1,644,796,105 55,036,496 123,729,890 1,823,562,491 25,309,500
90.20% 3.02% 6.78% 100.00%  
3 1,741,449,317 50,396,496 47,923,428 1,839,769,241 9,102,750
94.66% 2.74% 2.60% 100.00%  
4 1,735,869,090 55,036,496 16,350,125 1,807,255,711 41,616,280
96.05% 3.05% 0.90% 100.00%  
5 1,631,234,680 55,036,496 150,846,265 1,837,117,441 11,754,550
88.79% 3.00% 8.21% 100.00%  
6 1,676,808,307 50,396,496 57,027,188 1,784,231,991 64,640,000
93.98% 2.83% 3.19% 100.00%  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Result of AGM and Board Changes Downing FOUR VCT plc LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95 Result of AGM and Board Changes8 September 2021 Result of AGM                  At the Annual General Meeting of Downing FOUR VCT plc, held at 11.00 a.m. on 8 September 2021, all resolutions were …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Seneca Resources Announces Commitment to Seek Certification of its Appalachian Natural Gas ...
Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief ...
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
ESPERION to Host Investor Webinar on the Current Landscape and Future Directions in the Treatment ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...