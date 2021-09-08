Result of AGM and Board Changes
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 08.09.2021, 18:17 | 42 | 0 |
Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Result of AGM and Board Changes
8 September 2021
Result of AGM
At the Annual General Meeting of Downing FOUR VCT plc, held at 11.00 a.m. on 8 September 2021, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:00 a.m. on 6 September 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Total
|No. of
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes Cast
|Votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|1,770,804,315
|50,396,496
|5,171,180
|1,826,371,991
|22,500,000
|96.96%
|2.76%
|0.28%
|100.00%
|2
|1,644,796,105
|55,036,496
|123,729,890
|1,823,562,491
|25,309,500
|90.20%
|3.02%
|6.78%
|100.00%
|3
|1,741,449,317
|50,396,496
|47,923,428
|1,839,769,241
|9,102,750
|94.66%
|2.74%
|2.60%
|100.00%
|4
|1,735,869,090
|55,036,496
|16,350,125
|1,807,255,711
|41,616,280
|96.05%
|3.05%
|0.90%
|100.00%
|5
|1,631,234,680
|55,036,496
|150,846,265
|1,837,117,441
|11,754,550
|88.79%
|3.00%
|8.21%
|100.00%
|6
|1,676,808,307
|50,396,496
|57,027,188
|1,784,231,991
|64,640,000
|93.98%
|2.83%
|3.19%
|100.00%
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0