Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Third Quarter 2021

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 18:30  |  24   |   |   

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its third quarter ended July 31, 2021. Sales for the third quarter of 2021 increased 34% to $11,778,120 as compared to $8,800,410 recorded in the third quarter of 2020. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was $1,192,288 versus $1,331,060 in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1,050,746 as compared to $1,160,138 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 were $0.29 per share compared to $0.32 per share last year.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, sales increased 25% to $35,592,531 as compared to $28,446,764 for the first nine months of 2020. Income from operations was $4,478,526 versus $4,879,632 last year. Net income after taxes was $3,841,449 compared to $4,110,283 last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.06 per share compared to $1.13 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during the third quarter 2021 remains very strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short term investments of $36,373,258 and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $34,059,497 and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 3.3:1. Stockholders' equity is $47,740,536 and the book value per share of common stock increased to $13.52.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The Company's third quarter sales were strong and continue to reflect a robust housing market. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2020 through July 2021 were up approximately 11% from the same period last year. The lack of lenders in our industry, still adversely affects our results by limiting many affordable manufactured housing buyers from purchasing homes.

During third quarter of 2021 our production of homes was impacted due to the challenges in hiring additional factory workers and the unpredictable absenteeism of the COVID-19 quarantine. These factors have continued in the fourth quarter of 2021. Also, production has incurred shortages in certain building products delaying the completion of the homes and has continued to experience inflation in most building products resulting in significant increases to our material costs and a corresponding decrease in gross profits. We have continued to focus on increasing production of homes due to the above challenges.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2021 the Company celebrated its 54th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 30 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or other health pandemic, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to potential supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 
July 31,   October 31,  

 
2021   2020  

 
(Unaudited)  
  		 
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 33,720,078   $ 30,305,902  
Certificates of deposit
  2,090,910     4,602,307  
Short-term investments
  562,270     358,960  
Accounts receivable - trade
  1,134,675     790,046  
Note receivable
  41,636     35,997  
Mortgage notes receivable
  22,217     20,162  
Income taxes receivable
  81,262     105,676  
Inventories
  9,428,923     9,294,677  
Pre-owned homes, net
  678,303     441,937  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
  1,370,339     1,014,849  
Total current assets
  49,130,613     46,970,513  
 
           
Property, plant and equipment, net
  6,916,778     5,142,714  
Pre-owned homes, net
  716,582     1,077,240  
Note receivable, less current portion
  44,595     6,573  
Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion
  223,762     227,509  
Mobile home park note receivable
  72,731     -  
Other investments
  1,775,323     1,729,364  
Deferred income taxes
  -     3,598  
Operating lease right of use assets
  684,142     715,368  
Cash surrender value of life insurance
  3,929,552     3,795,902  
Other assets
  156,287     156,287  
Total assets
$ 63,650,365   $ 59,825,068  
 
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
           
Current liabilities:
           
Accounts payable
$ 818,230   $ 928,095  
Accrued compensation
  441,760     670,520  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
  1,427,862     1,383,833  
Income taxes payable
  -     -  
Operating lease obligation
  33,039     24,192  
Customer deposits
  12,350,225     5,098,633  
Total current liabilities
  15,071,116     8,105,273  
Deferred income taxes
  86,413     -  
Operating lease obligation, less current portion
  752,300     778,519  
Total liabilities
  15,909,829     8,883,792  
 
           
Commitments and contingencies
           
 
           
Stockholders' equity:
           
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares
           
authorized; none issued and outstanding
  -     -  
Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000
           
shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;
           
3,532,100 and 3,631,196 outstanding, respectively
  536,491     536,491  
Additional paid in capital
  10,749,843     10,694,554  
Retained earnings
  58,185,400     57,976,051  
Less treasury stock at cost, 1,832,807 shares in 2021 and
           
1,733,711 shares in 2020
  (21,731,198 )   (18,265,820 )
Total stockholders' equity
  47,740,536     50,941,276  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 63,650,365   $ 59,825,068  
 
  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income  
 
  (Unaudited)  



 
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  

 
  July 31,     August 1,     July 31,     August 1,  

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net sales
  $ 11,778,120     $ 8,800,410     $ 35,592,531     $ 28,446,764  

 
                               
Cost of sales
    (9,265,376 )     (6,361,500 )     (26,969,655 )     (19,980,510 )

 
                               
Gross profit
    2,512,744       2,438,910       8,622,876       8,466,254  

 
                               
Selling, general and administrative expenses
    (1,320,456 )     (1,107,850 )     (4,144,350 )     (3,586,622 )

 
                               
Operating income
    1,192,288       1,331,060       4,478,526       4,879,632  

 
                               
Other income (loss):
                               
Interest income
    62,491       53,209       145,621       239,365  
Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21
    20,202       20,855       45,959       61,125  
Proceeds received under escrow arrangement
    75,156       64,053       121,024       336,447  
Increase (decrease) in fair value of equity investment
    (449 )     21,475       203,310       (159,051 )
Gain on sale of assets
    -       32,041       -       32,041  
Miscellaneous
    48,169       12,910       73,434       32,504  
Total other income
    205,569       204,543       589,348       542,431  

 
                               
Income before provision for income taxes
    1,397,857       1,535,603       5,067,874       5,422,063  

 
                               
Income tax expense
    (347,111 )     (375,465 )     (1,226,425 )     (1,311,780 )

 
                               
Net income
    1,050,746       1,160,138       3,841,449       4,110,283  

 
                               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
                               
Basic
    3,599,133       3,631,089       3,621,084       3,641,048  
Diluted
    3,613,187       3,632,420       3,630,216       3,642,397  

 
                               
Net income per share:
                               
Basic
  $ 0.29     $ 0.32     $ 1.06     $ 1.13  
Diluted
  $ 0.29     $ 0.32     $ 1.06     $ 1.13  

SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663189/Nobility-Homes-Inc-Announces-Sales-a ...

