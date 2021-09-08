checkAd

H1 2021 revenue €52 million in organic growth, up +5.3%

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021   

PRESS RELEASE
Loudéac, 8 September 2021

H1 2021 revenue:

€52 million in organic growth, up +5.3%

  • Robust growth of +9% in Farming Supplies
  • Continued acceleration in high-potential horse and landscape markets (+41% and +85%, respectively)
  • Farming Nutrition impacted by cyclical downturn in exports due to the health crisis
  • Strengthening of Alphatech's management

WINFARM (ISIN: FR0014000P11 - ticker: ALWF), No. 1 French distance-seller for the farming industry, today announced its revenue for the first half of 2021.

In millions of euros, unaudited H1 2021 H1 2020 Change
Farming Supplies 46.5 42.8 +9%
Farming Nutrition 4.8 6.0 -20%
Other 0.7 0.6 +15%
Total 52.0 49.4 +5%

WINFARM posted revenue of €52m in H1 2021, representing organic growth of 5.3% in the first half.

Farming Supplies: acceleration in the high-potential horse and landscape markets (+41% and +85%, respectively)

The Farming Supplies business (89% of H1 2021 revenue), under the Vital Concept brand, recorded sales growth of +8.7% year-on-year.

WINFARM benefited from the impacts of its diversification in the horse and landscape markets, where sales continued to gather pace over the first six months of the year, generating growth of +40.6% and +84.6%, respectively. These performances are all the more noteworthy for coming on the heels of sharp respective gains of +23% and +42% in 2019, and +33% and +88% in 2020, underscoring the impressive potential of these markets to contribute to the Group's future growth.

The Group also benefited from strong growth in the Farm Gates segment, single-handedly accounting for more than one-third of total H1 2021 revenue growth.

Drawing on its well-established reputation, Vital Concept has become a key brand and a leading partner in these two markets.

The Group is also expanding in its historical scope of operations, aided by successful diversification in high-demand categories such as the Tubular range in livestock equipment, wear parts with the development of the STEROK brand, and the Clothing & Footwear range.

Farming Nutrition: cyclical downturn in exports due to the health crisis

The Farming Nutrition business, under the Alphatech brand, posted a decline due to the temporary impacts of the rise in bird flu cases in Southeast Asian countries combined with the conditions brought on by the COVID-19 health crisis, which continued to adversely affect export trade given that Alphatech earns more than 50% of its revenue outside France.

