Allergy Treatment Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 28.83 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 08.09.2021, 18:50 | 15 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 18:50 | CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global allergy treatment market report. The allergy treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.66% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: The global allergy treatment market is expected to witness an incremental growth of around USD 13.6 billion and absolute growth of over 47% during the forecast period. Technological advancements in the medical devices and development of immunotherapy for allergy treatment is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Immunotherapy segment in the global allergy treatment market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period. By indication, rhinitis holds major share and is expected to dominate the market with an incremental growth of USD 2.8 billion during 2021-2026. In the distribution channel segment, the online sales are expected to grow at highest CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. North America region is dominating the global allergy treatment market and is likely to witness highest incremental growth of USD 4.3 billion and APAC is expected to witness highest absolute growth of over 60% during the forecast period. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, indication, dosage form, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 12 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/allergy-treatment-market-size-analysis Allergy Treatment Market – Segmentation Medications acquired a share of 75.46% of the global allergy treatment market in 2020. Allergic diseases or allergies are increasing as the global population is rapidly rising. Although allergies are common in children, they reach their peak when people are in their twenties or thirties.

Allergic rhinitis acquired 26.29% of the global allergy treatment market in 2020. Allergic rhinitis or hay fever is the most prevalent allergic disease globally. It affects almost 10%-20% of the global population.

Oral dosage form acquired 40.12% of the global allergy treatment market in 2020. It is one of the most common dosage forms because of the convivence of administration which results in high acceptance, especially from the pediatric population. Almost all medications such as antihistamines, decongestants, mast cell stabilizers, and corticosteroids are available as oral formulations. Allergy Treatment Market by Product Type Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer