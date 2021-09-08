checkAd

Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit breakers

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and Blixt Tech AB announced today that they have entered an agreement to co-develop solid state circuit breakers (SSCB) based on Infineon's product portfolio. The new solid state circuit breakers have the potential to disrupt the USD 38 billion market for circuit breakers by providing superior electrical safety, real time circuit level metering and full control of the power flow.

There is a strong global demand for faster, safer and smarter circuit breakers, supporting the power grid to handle the increasingly diverse mix of energy sources and peak loads.

By 2050 more than half of the global energy will be generated from clean, but volatile renewable sources. Increased electrification and peak loads continue to stress outdated grid infrastructure, and heat waves and droughts add to the challenges. At the same time, we rely on more and more direct current (DC), which creates a fundamental safety issue due to the lack of fast and reliable DC protection devices.

It is very evident that the electricity system must evolve to a new digital infrastructure. Solid state circuit breakers will be an important part, supporting a safer, more flexible and reliable power grid for both AC and DC and revolutionize how we produce, manage, and consume electricity.

"We are creating a new value chain that will generate value by digital control of electricity, right from the energy service providers to the edge of the grid, where building owners and managers are consuming, producing and managing electricity, and to any stakeholder in between, who has an interest in monitoring and controlling electricity. The technology shift towards digital circuit breakers has already begun. And with the new, upcoming SSCB certification standard we expect to see dramatically increasing volumes." said Jens Peter Schroer, CTO at Blixt.

"While we at Infineon can contribute on a component and design level and have strong sales and distribution channels world-wide, Blixt brings in extensive expertise in the field of solid-state circuit breakers and the system level aspect. By partnering with Blixt we can further accelerate the technology transition and expedite time-to-market for solid-state circuit breaker solutions. We want to jointly shape this market," said Robert Hermann, Senior Product Marketing Director for High-Voltage Conversion at Infineon.

