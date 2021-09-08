Autocar's Badass Dump Truck Named One as a 2021 Contractors' Top 50 New Products

checkAd

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of North America's oldest brand of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, is named in Equipment Today's 2021 Contractors' Top 50 New Products for its severe-duty Class 8 DC-64D Dump Truck.

Trademarked as BADASS, the DC-64D lives up to its name. The 2021 Contractors' Top 50 New Products is the construction industry's only award program based on end-user input. The program is based on user engagement over 16 months from Equipment Today magazine and ForConstructionPros.com.

Autocar announced the DC-64D severe-duty class 8 dump truck this May as its fourth iteration of the DC-64 line.

Autocar partners directly with its customers to build trucks specifically engineered for their intended application. Additionally, Autocar collaborates closely with select body companies to provide industry-leading body-chassis integration through an extensive pre-engineering process.

This partnership and custom engineering have proven valuable in earning Autocar's DC-64D this prestigious recognition.

"Thank you to the readers of Equipment Today and ForConstructionPros.com for nominating our Badass Autocar DC-64D. It's a fantastic acknowledgment of the truck's safety, performance, uptime and user experience. This truck is truly BADASS," said Eric Schwartz, President of Autocar Industries. "This award confirms Autocar as the gold standard for customer-focused, purpose-built, severe-duty vocational trucks."

Autocar's dump truck is built from the ground up in Birmingham, Alabama and joined the DC-64R for refuse, DC-64M for mixers and DC-64P for pump. Engineered to handle any job thrown at it, the BADASS is purpose-built for construction and to solve issues in the industry not currently addressed by other suppliers.

The announcement was made official online at ForConstructionPros.com on Sept. 6 and is featured in the Sept. Issue of Equipment Today magazine.

For more information on Autocar or to learn more about the DC-64D, please visit AutocarTruck.com, or call 765-489-5499.

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC:

Autocar, LLC, is proud to manufacture U.S.-assembled trucks carrying North America's oldest truck brand. We are the only American-owned and -operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers with the perfect tools for their job with the most uptime, support and impact to their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built, severe-service truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and E-ACTT terminal tractors and the DC-64 class 8 work trucks.

Autocar recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24-7 access to its "Always Up" direct factory support center, staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service and provide a complete solution for customers' needs. The Autocar pledge is to do the work right the first time and to act proactively, in a timely manner and with simplicity.

For more information on Autocar, visit AutocarTruck.com, or call 765-489-5499.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Matthew Matyjek, TrizCom PR on behalf of Autocar
Email: Matthew@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 202-999-9455
Avery Cooper, TrizCom PR on behalf of Autocar
Email: Avery@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 972-743-4415

SOURCE: Autocar, LLC



