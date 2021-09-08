The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) on Behalf of Investors

checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of loanDepot, Inc. (“loanDepot” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In February 2021, loanDepot completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 3.85 million shares of Class A common stock at $14.00 per share.

By August 17, 2021, loanDepot’s stock price fell 42% below the IPO price after the Company disclosed disappointing second quarter 2021 financial results and provided significantly lower guidance for its business.

If you purchased loanDepot securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

