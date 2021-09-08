checkAd

Zeta Announces Participation in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference and Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers, today announced that Chris Greiner, CFO will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9 and at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13.

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers for a lower cost than they can achieve without us. The Company's Zeta Marketing Platform (the "ZMP") is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

10.08.21Zeta Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
