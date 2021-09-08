ACCURE raises $8 million dollars to accelerate the battery safety and analytics market (FOTO)

checkAd

Aachen (ots) - ACCURE, the software- and AI-driven battery analytics company
based in Aachen, Germany, has received $8 million in Series A funding from Blue
Bear Capital, a U.S. investor focused on digital technologies for energy and
climate solutions, and existing investors Capnamic Ventures and 42CAP. ACCURE's
software empowers battery manufacturers and operators to monitor battery health
and safety in real time throughout the asset's lifecycle. This enables companies
in the energy and mobility sectors to predict safety incidents before they
happen and optimize performance in the field without any technical modifications
or physically touching the assets. Today, more than 220,000 battery systems -
over 750 MWh - worldwide are under ACCURE's management.

"We have demonstrated that we can detect incidents like battery fires before
they happen. We also predict and manage issues like recalls and warranty
concerns to mitigate safety risk and maximize uptime. The economic and
reputational value becomes obvious to our customers", explained Dr. Kai-Philipp
Kairies, CEO of ACCURE. "ACCURE Cloud is like Google Analytics for batteries.
Without disrupting any of our customers' physical operations, we ingest the data
provided by each battery and analyze it. This creates an extremely valuable
resource for the further development and optimization of the battery as well as
the system where it's installed."

"ACCURE has developed a much-needed product to manage batteries in a
fast-growing market. We believe that ACCURE's team has the right experience to
help asset owners protect billions of dollars of systems in the field across the
globe. Thanks to its SaaS solution that can easily be retrofitted to any battery
system, ACCURE is scaling quickly at the right point in time to shape this
market," said Dr. Carolin Funk, Partner at Blue Bear Capital.

ACCURE was founded in 2020 by Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies, Dr. Georg Angenendt, and
Dr. Johannes Palmer. The three founders have been researching battery technology
and developing simulations since 2009 at RWTH Aachen, one of the leading battery
research hotspots in Europe. ACCURE's customers include some of the largest
providers of home storage units in Europe and a leading German utility.

About ACCURE

ACCURE Battery Intelligence emerged from the largest European research group for
battery systems at RWTH Aachen University. ACCURE combines cutting-edge research
with a practical understanding of the industry's challenges to deploy, operate
and recycle batteries safely and effectively. Today, almost 40 battery experts
and data scientists collaborate through ACCURE's platform to support companies
ACCURE raises $8 million dollars to accelerate the battery safety and analytics market (FOTO)

