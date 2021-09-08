ACCURE raises $8 million dollars to accelerate the battery safety and analytics market (FOTO) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 08.09.2021, 20:20 | 22 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 20:20 |

based in Aachen, Germany, has received $8 million in Series A funding from Blue

Bear Capital, a U.S. investor focused on digital technologies for energy and

climate solutions, and existing investors Capnamic Ventures and 42CAP. ACCURE's

software empowers battery manufacturers and operators to monitor battery health

and safety in real time throughout the asset's lifecycle. This enables companies

in the energy and mobility sectors to predict safety incidents before they

happen and optimize performance in the field without any technical modifications

or physically touching the assets. Today, more than 220,000 battery systems -

over 750 MWh - worldwide are under ACCURE's management.



"We have demonstrated that we can detect incidents like battery fires before

they happen. We also predict and manage issues like recalls and warranty

concerns to mitigate safety risk and maximize uptime. The economic and

reputational value becomes obvious to our customers", explained Dr. Kai-Philipp

Kairies, CEO of ACCURE. "ACCURE Cloud is like

Without disrupting any of our customers' physical operations, we ingest the data

provided by each battery and analyze it. This creates an extremely valuable

resource for the further development and optimization of the battery as well as

the system where it's installed."



"ACCURE has developed a much-needed product to manage batteries in a

fast-growing market. We believe that ACCURE's team has the right experience to

help asset owners protect billions of dollars of systems in the field across the

globe. Thanks to its SaaS solution that can easily be retrofitted to any battery

system, ACCURE is scaling quickly at the right point in time to shape this

market," said Dr. Carolin Funk, Partner at Blue Bear Capital.



ACCURE was founded in 2020 by Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies, Dr. Georg Angenendt, and

Dr. Johannes Palmer. The three founders have been researching battery technology

and developing simulations since 2009 at RWTH Aachen, one of the leading battery

research hotspots in Europe. ACCURE's customers include some of the largest

providers of home storage units in Europe and a leading German utility.



About ACCURE



ACCURE Battery Intelligence emerged from the largest European research group for

battery systems at RWTH Aachen University. ACCURE combines cutting-edge research

with a practical understanding of the industry's challenges to deploy, operate

and recycle batteries safely and effectively. Today, almost 40 battery experts

and data scientists collaborate through ACCURE's platform to support companies Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



Aachen (ots) - ACCURE, the software- and AI-driven battery analytics companybased in Aachen, Germany, has received $8 million in Series A funding from BlueBear Capital, a U.S. investor focused on digital technologies for energy andclimate solutions, and existing investors Capnamic Ventures and 42CAP. ACCURE'ssoftware empowers battery manufacturers and operators to monitor battery healthand safety in real time throughout the asset's lifecycle. This enables companiesin the energy and mobility sectors to predict safety incidents before theyhappen and optimize performance in the field without any technical modificationsor physically touching the assets. Today, more than 220,000 battery systems -over 750 MWh - worldwide are under ACCURE's management."We have demonstrated that we can detect incidents like battery fires beforethey happen. We also predict and manage issues like recalls and warrantyconcerns to mitigate safety risk and maximize uptime. The economic andreputational value becomes obvious to our customers", explained Dr. Kai-PhilippKairies, CEO of ACCURE. "ACCURE Cloud is like Google Analytics for batteries.Without disrupting any of our customers' physical operations, we ingest the dataprovided by each battery and analyze it. This creates an extremely valuableresource for the further development and optimization of the battery as well asthe system where it's installed.""ACCURE has developed a much-needed product to manage batteries in afast-growing market. We believe that ACCURE's team has the right experience tohelp asset owners protect billions of dollars of systems in the field across theglobe. Thanks to its SaaS solution that can easily be retrofitted to any batterysystem, ACCURE is scaling quickly at the right point in time to shape thismarket," said Dr. Carolin Funk, Partner at Blue Bear Capital.ACCURE was founded in 2020 by Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies, Dr. Georg Angenendt, andDr. Johannes Palmer. The three founders have been researching battery technologyand developing simulations since 2009 at RWTH Aachen, one of the leading batteryresearch hotspots in Europe. ACCURE's customers include some of the largestproviders of home storage units in Europe and a leading German utility.About ACCUREACCURE Battery Intelligence emerged from the largest European research group forbattery systems at RWTH Aachen University. ACCURE combines cutting-edge researchwith a practical understanding of the industry's challenges to deploy, operateand recycle batteries safely and effectively. Today, almost 40 battery expertsand data scientists collaborate through ACCURE's platform to support companies

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer