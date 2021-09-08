checkAd

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Further Strengthens Pipeline of Diverse Students

As part of its commitment to increasing diversity in the veterinary profession, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is pleased to announce the expansion of the Ross Vet Articulation Partner Scholarship initiative for Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) and Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCUs).

The scholarships, which are available to students who intend to begin the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree (DVM) program in the 2021-22 academic year, are offered through a growing number of partnerships that now include Saint Peter’s University, an HSI, and University of Maryland Eastern Shore, an HBCU. RUSVM, which is part of workforce solutions provider Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), now has six articulation partners to date with HSIs and HBCUs.

“By partnering with institutions and organizations that serve a diverse population of students, we can not only create career opportunities for underserved students, but also improve representation in the communities they go on to serve,” said Dean of RUSVM Sean Callanan, MVB, CERTVR, MRCVS, PHD, FRCPATH, DIPLECVP.

At RUSVM, more than 30% of students enrolled last year identified as a person of color, compared to about 20% nationally as reported by the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges1. Click here to read the full story: https://www.adtalem.com/newsroom/press-releases/ross-university-school ...

About Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine: http://veterinary.rossu.edu

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes.

1 https://www.aavmc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/2021-AAVMC-Annual-Dat ...

