UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”), all traded on the NYSE Arca.
NYSE Ticker
ETN Name and
Prospectus
Supplement*
Coupon
Valuation
Date
Ex-Date
Record Date
Payment
Date
Coupon
Amount
Payment
Schedule
Current Yield
(annualized)
HDLB**
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B
8/30/2021
9/10/2021
9/13/2021
9/21/2021
$0.0683
Monthly
8.93%
SMHB**
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
8/30/2021
9/10/2021
9/13/2021
9/21/2021
$0.1013
Monthly
12.65%
PFFL**
8/30/2021
9/10/2021
9/13/2021
9/21/2021
$0.1514
Monthly
7.89%
CEFD**
8/30/2021
9/10/2021
9/13/2021
9/21/2021
$0.2603
Monthly
10.05%
MVRL**
8/30/2021
9/10/2021
