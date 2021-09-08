checkAd

UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 20:30  |  45   |   |   

UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”), all traded on the NYSE Arca.

NYSE Ticker

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Long
Basispreis 14,05€
Hebel 10,96
Ask 1,24
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 16,79€
Hebel 10,11
Ask 1,47
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

ETN Name and
Prospectus
Supplement*

Coupon
Valuation
Date

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payment
Date

Coupon
Amount

Payment
Schedule

Current Yield
(annualized)

HDLB**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B

8/30/2021

9/10/2021

9/13/2021

9/21/2021

$0.0683

Monthly

8.93%

SMHB**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

8/30/2021

9/10/2021

9/13/2021

9/21/2021

$0.1013

Monthly

12.65%

PFFL**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Preferred Stock ETN

8/30/2021

9/10/2021

9/13/2021

9/21/2021

$0.1514

Monthly

7.89%

CEFD**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN

8/30/2021

9/10/2021

9/13/2021

9/21/2021

$0.2603

Monthly

10.05%

MVRL**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

8/30/2021

9/10/2021

Seite 1 von 4
UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”), all traded on the NYSE Arca. NYSE Ticker ETN Name and Prospectus Supplement* Coupon Valuation Date Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date Coupon Amount …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Two Financial Advisors join UBS in Portland, Maine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 35/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
01.09.21Ron Pillar Joins UBS Private Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor in South Florida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Two UBS Advisors in Boston, MA, Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Four-Person Advisor Team Joins UBS in Santa Barbara, CA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Note: AMUB
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
19.08.21Goldman Sachs schnappt sich Vermögensverwaltung der NN Group
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21ANALYSE: JPMorgan bleibt optimistisch für Aktien - Neues EuroStoxx-Jahresziel
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen