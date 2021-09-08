checkAd

Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial

Texas-based Third Coast Bank SSB recently launched a new investment program, Third Coast Advisors, in partnership with Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP). The bank chose the Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG) channel to serve as its broker-dealer after an extensive search and thorough evaluation of the company’s capabilities in comparison to competitors.

“We were drawn to Ameriprise Financial because of its solid track record of helping people feel more financially confident through its approach to delivering personalized advice,” said Bart Caraway, Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast Bank SSB. “A growing need of our clients is financial planning, and we look forward to leveraging the resources of Ameriprise Financial to serve our clients holistically. It’s our commitment to grow our financial advisory practice across the state of Texas to support the rapidly-expanding footprint of Third Coast Bank.”

Third Coast Advisors, which operates as a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, is committed to helping clients create personalized financial plans and manage their investments to achieve their financial goals. Clients have access to services and solutions including:

  • Personalized advice and financial planning solutions that are tailored to their individual needs.
  • Robust investment solutions to help them achieve their financial goals.
  • Digital capabilities that allow members to connect with their advisors where and how they want – face-to-face, online, video or phone meetings.

“We knew we needed the right partner and platform to provide our clients with an absolute commitment for a high touch, personalized service. Ameriprise Financial exceeds what we were looking for and stood apart from other firms,” said Caraway.

Program recruits four financial advisors

Through the dedicated support of the national recruiting team at Ameriprise Financial, Third Coast Advisors hired four financial advisors with over $800 million in combined client assets within two months of creating the new investment program.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Third Coast Advisors to Ameriprise Financial, and look forward to helping them leverage our considerable expertise and extensive resources to help their clients achieve their goals,” said Jay McAnelly, Group Vice President, Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group. “It’s outstanding to see the program attract high caliber advisors just weeks after launching. This remarkable ramp up exemplifies the power of the Ameriprise offering and our successful recruiting process at Ameriprise Financial. We look forward to supporting the advisors as they continue to make a meaningful difference in their clients’ lives.”

