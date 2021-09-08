Bowman Consulting Group adds Jim Brezack as Water Resources Director

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (“Bowman”) today announced that Jim Brezack has joined the company as Water Resources Director. He will be responsible for overseeing Bowman’s national water resources practice, working with clients to address water supply challenges and provide insight and solutions relating to water conservation, water reclamation and water supply planning. This includes the interpretation and application of state and federal environmental policies.

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to have Jim and his staff on our team,” said Mike Bruen, Bowman’s chief operating officer. “Jim’s 30 years as a recognized leader in planning and design of wastewater, water supply, and recycled water will be invaluable to our clients. He has been a leader in the industry, providing insight on the complex master planning and design of water systems. We are pleased to have this strategic hire expand our presence into the expansive California market.”

Brezack received his B.S. in Biology from Utah State University and his M.S. in Water Resources from the University of Michigan. Prior to joining Bowman, Jim was the founder and president of Brezack & Associates, based in Walnut Creek, California. The firm’s primary services included water conservation planning, water resources and environmental planning for public agencies and private entities dealing with environmental challenges. In connection with Jim’s move to Bowman, all Brezack & Associates employees joined the company.

“As water and environmental challenges rise across the U.S., the opportunity is now one of becoming more resilient in our climate control efforts,” said Brezack. “I am excited to join Bowman to help build on their solid and proven foundation in water resources planning, design and engineering. I look forward to introducing my clients to Bowman’s team of skilled professionals and continuing to advise our collective communities on the increasing importance of water resilience and conservation.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 800 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. On May 11, 2021, Bowman completed its $51.7 million initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006031/en/