Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

September 8, 2021

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period September 2, 2021 through September 8, 2021.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 5, 2021 through September 8, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations Centre of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program    
       
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
       
Total Repurchase Amount   EUR 150,000,000
Cumulative Repurchase Amount   EUR 75,742,405
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased   5,107,000
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price   EUR 14.83
Start Date     August 5, 2021
Percentage of program completed as at September 8, 2021 50.49%
       
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
       
Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount
September 2, 2021 266,000 EUR 15.50 EUR 4,122,744
September 3, 2021 250,000 EUR 15.66 EUR 3,915,112
September 6, 2021 245,000 EUR 15.71 EUR 3,848,516
September 7, 2021 239,000 EUR 15.76 EUR 3,767,797
September 8, 2021 247,000 EUR 15.74 EUR 3,887,631
Total1 1,247,000 EUR 15.67 EUR 19,541,801
       
1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE  

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on August 5, 2021, details of which are available on its website.

