Magnite to Webcast Investor Day September 15, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform and CTV leader, will webcast its Investor Day on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 11 am to 2 pm eastern time.

Speakers to include:

  • Michael Barrett, President & CEO
  • Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer
  • J. Allen Dove, Chief Technology Officer
  • Katie Evans, Chief Operating Officer
  • Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer - CTV
  • Joe Prusz, Chief Revenue Officer – DV+
  • David Day, CFO
  • Nick Kormeluk, SVP IR & Real Estate
Webcast Details   http://investor.magnite.com, under "Events and Presentations"

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, mile-high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com





