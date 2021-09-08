checkAd

Columbia Acorn European Fund Celebrates 10-Year Milestone as Best Fund Among Morningstar Peers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021   

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that the Columbia Acorn European Fund has reached its 10-year anniversary. Since its inception, the fund has outpaced its competition and is ranked as the top-performing fund of the decade in Morningstar’s Europe Stock category.

Stephen Kusmierczak, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Columbia Acorn European Fund (Photo: Business Wire)

Rated 5-stars overall by Morningstar, the Columbia Acorn European Fund (Institutional Class) is designed to target long-term growth by investing in small- and mid-cap European companies with attractive growth potential.

The Columbia Acorn European Fund’s Institutional 2 share class also earned a 2021 U.S. Lipper Fund Award for ‘Best in 5-Year Performance’ in the European Region Funds category of 17 funds.

With 23 years of investment experience, Stephen Kusmierczak has managed the fund since its inception. Kusmierczak and co-manager Sebastien Pigeon seek out businesses with high returns on capital, and the ability to maintain these above-average returns over long periods. They believe that management quality and tenure, exceptional cultures, and engaged ownership are important factors that lead to durability in high financial returns.

“This type of information is often difficult and expensive to acquire but allows long-term investors who are deeply focused on the business fundamentals to develop an edge,” said Kusmierczak.

“We believe the opportunities to outperform in the European small- and mid-cap space are sustainable, as MiFID II has shifted sell-side securities coverage to large-cap stocks or issuer-paid research. Our team relies on regular meetings with a company’s peers, suppliers, and mid-level management on the ground in Europe to identify great businesses and own them for many years,” said Pigeon.

In addition to the two fund managers, the fund’s investment team has a dedicated team of investment and risk analysts. Combined, the team is fluent in nine languages and averages 16 years of European investing experience. Through a collaborative, bottom-up, research-driven process, the team identifies underappreciated quality growth companies, with above-average sustainable growth relative to local market and industry peers. The fund typically holds between 40 and 60 companies.

