PyroGenesis Confirms Securing Additional Government Funding of $630,000 to Develop Novel Production Process to Transform Quartz into Fumed Silica

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, today is pleased to confirm that, further to its press releases dated May 27th and July 6th, 2021, it has now received $630,000 in additional funding from a second government agency, for a total project value of approximately $5.3MM (including sale of IP of $3.3MM), all to be received by the Company.



As previously disclosed, PyroGenesis, in partnership with HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. (“HPQ Polvere”) a wholly owned subsidiary of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ”), has been tasked to design, develop and manufacture downstream business opportunities by converting quartz to fumed silica, using a novel one-step plasma-based reactor. This process is designed to enable the reduction of hazardous waste and greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions when compared to legacy processes. Under the partnership agreement, PyroGenesis also benefits from (i) a 10% royalty (“Royalty”) on HPQ Polvere’s future sales (with set minimums never to exceed 100% of revenues), and (ii) the option to convert this Royalty at any time into a 50% ownership in HPQ Polvere.

Fumed silica is a white microstructure powder with high surface area and low bulk density. Its commercial applications have applicability in many industries including, but not limited to, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture (food & feed), adhesives, sealants, construction, batteries and automotive. The demand for fumed silica is growing at 5.5% CAGR, with a global addressable market of US$ 1.6 million in 2020 which is expected to grow to US$ 2.3 billion in 20271.

“We are pleased to receive this final tranche of funding from a second government agency which further solidifies and validates the importance of this project to various government agencies. This process, if successful, will create an alternative solution that would eliminate the toxic by-products of legacy systems while reducing GHG emissions by approximately 90%,” said M. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “Work has already begun, and we look forward to providing additional updates on our progress.”