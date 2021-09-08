checkAd

Cal-Bay Makes Strong Entrance into Billion $$ NFT Space

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC:CBYI) today announced the company is making a strong entrance into the rapidly growing NFT and Digital Asset space by committing Investments in the Billion Dollar Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market and adding NFT and Digital Assets to the company's portfolio.

Cal-Bay CEO Luke Joseph stated " The company see's huge opportunities for Investment into the Multi Billion Dollar space as the NFT, Digital and Blockchain world continues to gather more strength. The use of this secure Blockchain technology is clearly the rapid growing future for financial transactions and Investments. The company's intent is to become a recognized Incubator, Collaboration and Joint-Venture partner in the NFT and Digital Asset markets simultaneously adding significant value to the company's revenues and profits, while adding huge potential for shareholder value".

Cal-Bay has already identified several NFT's and Digital Assets for purchase and is committed to additional Digital Asset acquisitions and is looking to Invest immediately into this sector and paving the way for traditional Investors to participate alongside Cal-Bay, leading a new era of Investment opportunities across these platforms.

What is an NFT ?

"NFT" stands for "non-fungible token," and NFTs are a way of proving ownership of digital goods.

Although most NFTs rely on the Ethereum blockchain, a few alternatives have appeared in recent years.

Recorded NFT record sales show the most expensive NFT ever sold was $69 million.

Thousands of NFT sales worth millions of dollars in total value are traded each day.

Important Links: https://www.cloudwards.net/nft-statistics/

https://www.reuters.com/technology/nft-sales-surge-speculators-pile-sc ...

About Cal-Bay International, Inc.

A Publicly Traded professional holding organization specializing in State of the Art and cutting-edge technologies in the Telemedicine, Philanthropic Causes and Digital Asset arenas.

www.cbyintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Cal-Bay, CBYI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Cal-Bay International Inc.

Contact: 

Cal-Bay International, Inc
Contact: (877) 372-0716
Email: info@cbyintl.com
Website: www.cbyintl.com

SOURCE: Cal-Bay International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663229/Cal-Bay-Makes-Strong-Entrance-into-B ...

