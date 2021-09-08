checkAd

MultiPlan Rolls Out Updated Payment and Revenue Integrity Services; Helping Payors Prevent, Correct, and Recover Throughout Claims Lifecycle

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 21:30  |  19   |   |   

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced today it has completed the branding and service offering update of its Payment and Revenue Integrity services that resulted from the acquisition of Discovery Health Partners in February. The expanded service offering is focused on helping payors convert recoveries into future correction and prevention opportunities throughout the lifecycle of a healthcare claim.

Paying claims quickly and accurately continues to be a critical priority for MultiPlan’s healthcare payor customers. Even with interventions, payors' ability to navigate the complex healthcare system is challenged by multiple and legacy technologies, changing regulations, and member churn, resulting in missed opportunities to catch errors within the total lifecycle of a healthcare claim. These factors contribute to incorrectly paid claims, improper reimbursements, or claims that shouldn't be paid at all.

MultiPlan’s Payment and Revenue Integrity services analyze eligibility and claims data to ensure claims are paid correctly the first time. MultiPlan combines its award-winning machine learning capabilities with the human intelligence of its seasoned teams to offer the best available solutions to help clients achieve payment integrity success. MultiPlan’s services include:

  • Pre-Payment Clinical Review - Corrects billing errors before payment and eliminates wasteful claims spending
  • Coordination of Benefits - Identifies instances of other health insurance and determines primacy to maximize recoveries and drive future cost avoidance.
  • Data Mining - Analyzes claims data to identify and resolve incorrectly paid claims, as well as addressing root-cause issues for future error prevention.
  • Post-Payment Clinical Audits - Corrects billing errors after payment and eliminates wasteful claims spending.
  • Subrogation - Maximizes recoveries from third party liability with improved identification.
  • Revenue Integrity - Finds and restores premium dollars owed for managing Medicare Advantage members.

For additional information about MultiPlan’s enhanced and growing Connected Payment and Revenue Integrity Services, visit https://www.multiplan.us/services/payment-and-revenue-integrity.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

MultiPlan Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MultiPlan Rolls Out Updated Payment and Revenue Integrity Services; Helping Payors Prevent, Correct, and Recover Throughout Claims Lifecycle MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced today it has completed the branding and service …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.08.21MultiPlan Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21MultiPlan Appoints Navin Nagiah, Senior Vice President, Products
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21MultiPlan Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $1.05 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21MultiPlan Corporation Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten