MultiPlan Rolls Out Updated Payment and Revenue Integrity Services; Helping Payors Prevent, Correct, and Recover Throughout Claims Lifecycle

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced today it has completed the branding and service offering update of its Payment and Revenue Integrity services that resulted from the acquisition of Discovery Health Partners in February. The expanded service offering is focused on helping payors convert recoveries into future correction and prevention opportunities throughout the lifecycle of a healthcare claim.

Paying claims quickly and accurately continues to be a critical priority for MultiPlan’s healthcare payor customers. Even with interventions, payors' ability to navigate the complex healthcare system is challenged by multiple and legacy technologies, changing regulations, and member churn, resulting in missed opportunities to catch errors within the total lifecycle of a healthcare claim. These factors contribute to incorrectly paid claims, improper reimbursements, or claims that shouldn't be paid at all.